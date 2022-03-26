ALAN LEE BROWN, 60, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born February 12, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Labe Brown and Elizabeth Alice Edwards Bias. He was retired from Special Metals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph and Chock Brown, and Carroll Perry, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. John Clyde Presley and Letha Ann Presley. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Erma Presley Brown; one daughter, Britney Brown of Barboursville and her daughter Madalyn Elizabeth Marie Gothard; two sons, Adam Lee Brown and Sean Brown, both of Barboursville; two brothers, John and Jim Brown of Barboursville; two sisters-in-law, Judy Brown of Barboursville and Mary Perry of Ona; nephews, Jeremy Alan Brown, Jason Brown and James Anthony Brown; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in the Napoleon Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
