ALBERTA FAYE McDOWELL, 89, of Ceredo, passed away June 14, 2021. She was born October 25, 1931, in Boyd County, KY, a daughter of the late Adam and Cynthia Fraley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald McDowell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Brian Holley of Barboursville, W.Va.; brothers, Rudolph “Toby” and James Fraley of Kentucky; very special sister-in-law, Katherine McDowell; grandson, Brian C. (Anna) Holley of Hurricane, W.Va.; great-grandson, Brayden Holley; and special nieces and nephews. According to Alberta’s wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ceredo United Methodist Church, 372 Main Street, PO Box 665, Ceredo, WV 25507. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you