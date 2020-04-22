ALICE ELIZABETH WILSON, 82, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1937, in Bluefield, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Carey Wilson and Alice Evelyn Shannon Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Anne Wilson. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Joanna and Doug Hager of Newport News, Va.; two nieces, Mary Hager of Alexandria, Va., and Jeannie Hager of Roanoke, Va.; and her special caregiver of thirty-six years, Sally Clodene Lewis of Milton. Private family graveside services will be conducted Thursday at the Keaton Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.