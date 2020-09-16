Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALICE LYNN MOORE, 55, of Ona, W.Va., passed away September 13, 2020. She was born February 7, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bill Chapman and Alice Smith Hudnall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Moore. She is survived by one son, Andrew Moore of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Brandon and Mya Moore; one sister, Francis Johnson of Ona; and one brother, Billie Chapman. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum by Pastor Jerry Warren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

