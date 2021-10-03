ALICE "ALLY" MCCLURE CARTER, 71, of Genoa, W.Va., died peacefully September 30, 2021, at home, after a short illness. Alice was born October 10, 1949, in San Antonio, TX, to the late Glenn and Tomasa McClure. Alice was also preceded in death by her brother, Glenn L. McClure Jr. She was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Marshall University and throughout her career worked as a bookkeeper for local businesses. Alice loved music, dancing, traveling with her sisters to visit her daughter and spoiling her husband. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Marvin Carter; her daughter, Parker Varnum of Nashville, Tenn., and wife Rebecca; stepdaughters, Morgan Collins and Ashley Page; two grandchildren, Larry Dale and Oaklynn; sisters and spouses: Erma and Doug Stowers, Glenna and Wayne Riddle, Lois and Dee Rhodes, Lila and Keith Buescher, Anna and Keith Leadmon; sisters-in-law, Donna McClure and Tammy Ramey (Carlos); brothers and spouses: Eddie and Robin McClure, Jimmy and Tammy McClure, Bruce McClure; and several close nieces and nephews. A private service for family will be held October 4, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

