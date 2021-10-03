ALICE "ALLY" MCCLURE CARTER, 71, of Genoa, W.Va., died peacefully September 30, 2021, at home, after a short illness. Alice was born October 10, 1949, in San Antonio, TX, to the late Glenn and Tomasa McClure. Alice was also preceded in death by her brother, Glenn L. McClure Jr. She was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Marshall University and throughout her career worked as a bookkeeper for local businesses. Alice loved music, dancing, traveling with her sisters to visit her daughter and spoiling her husband. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Marvin Carter; her daughter, Parker Varnum of Nashville, Tenn., and wife Rebecca; stepdaughters, Morgan Collins and Ashley Page; two grandchildren, Larry Dale and Oaklynn; sisters and spouses: Erma and Doug Stowers, Glenna and Wayne Riddle, Lois and Dee Rhodes, Lila and Keith Buescher, Anna and Keith Leadmon; sisters-in-law, Donna McClure and Tammy Ramey (Carlos); brothers and spouses: Eddie and Robin McClure, Jimmy and Tammy McClure, Bruce McClure; and several close nieces and nephews. A private service for family will be held October 4, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Herd coaches fly to locals schools to recruit
- Finalists for Marshall president announced
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Police roundup: One dead Friday in WV 2 crash
Collections
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: Solar Holler and Coalfield Development flip the switch on solar panel installation
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub
- Photos: Flashlight Reading Night at Cox Landing Elementary
- Photos: Midway on Midvale Halloween display
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. UK Wildcats