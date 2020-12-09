ALLEN BRUCE HARGIS, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home. He was born April 23, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of Mary Louise McKinley Hargis of South Point, Ohio, and the late Kyle Edward Hargis. He is survived by one sister, Linda Lou Lucas of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, William Edward Hargis of Huntington and Jeffrey Kyle of Silsbee, Texas; and his companion, Cheryl Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

