ALMA LEE DYE HUGHES, who was born in Wirt County, West Virginia, 94 years ago, has joined her husband of 64 years, James Paul Hughes, in death. She passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Alma led an interesting life. She studied, after her boys were teens, to become an LPN and even served as the president of the nursing society. She along with her husband, Jim, were Scout Leaders who shepherded their two sons, Phillip and Douglas, to Eagle Scout level. Growing up in Wirt County, she had been educated by her dad, George Allen Dye, who served as sheriff, teacher and banker at different times. She won the prestigious title Lady of the Golden Horseshoe for her knowledge of West Virginia history. She is also the grandmother of five and great-grandmother of 10. She will be missed by her family including many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George A. and Elva Thorn Dye; as well as her husband, James P. Hughes; three sisters, Mrs. Ellen Kelley, Mrs. Frankie Mefford, Mrs. Norma Harmon; and two brothers, Alvin Dye and Ralph Dye. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the mausoleum in White Chapel Memorial Gardens of Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- UPDATE: MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
- PHILLIP EDWARD COLLINS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton