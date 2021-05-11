ALPHA DELORAS ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 9, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 29, 1937, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Ozy and Maletha Blake Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kessley Adkins; one son, Wayne Adkins; three brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by one son, Edward and Michelle Adkins of Huntington; one sister, Lorene Chapman; one granddaughter, Crystal and Adam Drechney; and one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie aka Monkey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tony Mays. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

