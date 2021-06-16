AMELIA LEE KULANDER, age 80, of Milton, W.Va., was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 4, 1941, to loving parents Nellie Rader Kulander and Harold Kulander. Amelia Lee (Amy to her friends) was called home by her Lord on May 31, 2021, following a lengthy period of failing health. The family thanks the staff at Teays Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the extended care they provided Amy prior to her passing. Amy was preceded in death by her parents. Amy is survived by her brother, Byron Kulander, her sister-in-law, Anne Kulander, Kingwood, Texas, and her nephew, Christopher Kulander and wife Terri Kulander, Houston, Texas; one cousin, Jeffery Easter and wife Patricia, reside in Milton, W.Va. Amy’s family would like to extend special thanks to Stephen Easter, Jeffery and Patricia Easter’s son, and Samantha Harshbarger, Stephen’s fiancee. For several years, as Amy’s health failed, Stephen frequently visited her to bring meals prepared by Samantha, help with household chores, track medications and provide transportation. Stephen’s visits became daily occurrences as Amy’s health continued to deteriorate. Stephen was at her bedside when she passed. Two neighbor friends, Patti and Ted Smith, previous to moving from Milton, also assisted Amy. Another close friend, Joy Gartzke, Manassas, Va., visited often and helped Amy whenever her schedule would allow. Amy graduated from high school in Painesville, Ohio. She then completed courses at a local business school. Upon completion of course work, she was employed by several businesses in the local area as a bookkeeper. Amy now found time to engage in two of her favorite pastimes, raising dogs and collecting antiques. These and related activities captured her interest for the remainder of her life. Some years after the death in 1984 of her father, Amy moved to Milton, W.Va. As Mom Kulander’s health failed, she was there to provide home care for her mother, who in 1993 passed away. Amy subsequently moved into her parents’ home where she resided until her extended stay and passing at Teays Valley. A private memorial service for Amy will be held on a date yet to be determined. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
