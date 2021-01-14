AMY ANNA FRANCES BECKETT, 86, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born September 2, 1934, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Charles and Garnet Salmons Stratton. She was a member of Portersville Baptist Church and she attended Mason Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Beckett, two granddaughters, Stephanie Jeffers and Amanda Beckett, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Charlotte (Roger) Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va.; four sons, Mike Beckett of Milton, Gerald (Janice) Beckett of Milton, Tracey Beckett of Lesage and Faron (Lisa) Beckett of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; one sister, Reva (Cline) Bias of Cleveland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Rick Sovine officiating. Burial will be in Portersville Baptist Church Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

