AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS, 48, of Huntington, passed away peacefully April 16, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell, Pastor Brooke Lunsford and Pastor Jason Salmons. Burial will be Bowen Cemetery. She was born October 17, 1973, in Huntington, a daughter of David Laney of Milton, W.Va., and the late Kathy Gibson. She is also survived by her husband, Carlos Adkins; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Megan Hicks of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister, Pauletta and Jeff Fraley of Barboursville, W.Va.; maternal grandmother, Pauline Terry of Huntington, W.Va.; aunt, Claudia Pemberton of Huntington, W.Va.; uncle, George and Becky Terry of Huntington; and niece, Sasha and Brian Myers of Tennessee. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
