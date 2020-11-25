ANDREW LEE “ANDY” REED, 78, of Huntington, WV, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Roy Mills. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born April 6, 1942, in Peterstown, WV, a son of the late Andrew Reed and Gladys Dunn Poff. He was preceded in death by one son, Delbert Randall Lowe, and two sisters, Madeline Collins and Frances Moore. He is survived by his wife, Grethel Turvey Reed; his children, Brittany Reed (Isaiah), Lewis Reed, Richard Reed, Eddie Lowe (Charlotte), Karen Lowe (Gary), Jeff Lowe, Tonya Lowe (Greg) and Rose Rameriz; one sister, Mabel McClaugherty; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.