ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF, 46, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away April 25, 2022, at home. She was born January 5, 1976, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andrew and Wavie Lynn Bragg Holton. She was also preceded in death her grandmother, Beatrice Chmielewski; and one sister, Andrea Holton. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Midkiff; two daughters and son-in-law, Amber and Micah Adkins and Dayna Midkiff; one son, Ryan Midkiff; one sister, Veronica Holton; one grandchild, Harlow Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Eddie Parsons. Burial will be in Holton Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
