ANGELA HARLESS SKEENS, 45, of Ceredo, passed away January 5, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 21, 1976, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Kathy Smith and her husband Bobby G. Smith and the late Clarence “Duke” Martin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jason Ryan Sadler; grandfather, Delmar Harless; and father-in-law, James Eddie Skeens. She is survived by her husband, Shane Travis Skeens; two children, Christian Alexander Skeens and Jackson Ryan Skeens; brother, Lucas Ryan Sadler; one sister, Jamie Lynn Breedlove; grandmother, Delie Mercer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Robert Cruthers; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
