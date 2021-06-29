ANGELA LEIGH COOPER, 51, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, at CAMC Memorial, Charleston. She was born June 26, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teresa Dawn Leadman Cooper and Ronald Edward Cooper; brothers, Jeffery Allen Cooper and Stephen Michael Cooper; and son, Alex Nathaniel Foster. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Keith Cooper; husband, James “Steve” King; and granddaughter, Alaina Dawson. After she finished her school at Milton, she went to Huntington Beauty School and became a Hair Dresser at Fantastic Sams, Barboursville. Also had a career at GC Services where she took classes to sell insurance, became a trainer at Ins. Sales in Odessa, Texas, came home and became a full-time mother to her son Alex, who was the love of her life. No services will be held at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

