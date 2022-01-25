ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON, 48, of Milton, passed away January 19, 2022. She was born May 23, 1973, a daughter of the late Jim and Elizabeth Overstreet Pursiful. She is survived by her sons, Zackery Johnston and Brandon Hensley, both of Milton, W.Va.; siblings, Gina Elliott, Jamey Peterman, Dallie "Gene" McComas, Kandy Finley and Natika Henry. Celebration of life service will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
