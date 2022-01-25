ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON, 48, of Milton, passed away January 19, 2022. She was born May 23, 1973, a daughter of the late Jim and Elizabeth Overstreet Pursiful. She is survived by her sons, Zackery Johnston and Brandon Hensley, both of Milton, W.Va.; siblings, Gina Elliott, Jamey Peterman, Dallie "Gene" McComas, Kandy Finley and Natika Henry. Celebration of life service will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you