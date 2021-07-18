ANGELES CARRION ROMERO was born in Mexico on Sept. 11, 1954, and passed in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 3, 2021. She had one son, Arturo Lopez Romero, and 12 brothers and sisters. I will always treasure the 29 years she loved me, as I loved her. She came to U.S.A. in 1983, worked very hard in the restaurant business to get her green card and finally obtaining her precious citizenship in 2000. She was extremely proud of these most significant accomplishments. Angeles went to Mira College to study, travel and become a restaurateur. Although these were her main goals for all those years, her beloved family back in Mexico was never far from her thoughts. She always assisted them faithfully even though she might have had to do without something herself. Angeles was well liked, and yes even loved, by everyone in her life. I believe it was because she showed respect for every person that she met. She tried to help as many as she possibly could. To me, my Angeles was a truly special lady and the love of my life. An angel has gone to be with God. — Her loving husband, Roger L. Hall.

