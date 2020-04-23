ANNA I. CALDWELL WETHERHOLT, of Milton, W.Va. — Born: October 31, 1920; Died: April 21, 2020 — Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully and went to join her parents, James and Theo McCormick Caldwell, husband of 67 years, Virgil Wetherholt, daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Guy Mannon, brothers, Clyde, Ralph, Harold, Carl and John, and sisters, Hazel Bond, Frances Beckett and Iva Mae Rider, in heaven today. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Betty Gail Wetherholt of Milton, with whom she made her home, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Shelley (Hite) Weatherholt of Ashland, Ky.; brother, Gene Caldwell of Milton; grandchildren, Tim and Kelli Helton of Hughson, Calif., Cynthia and Daniel Lucas of West Hamlin, W.Va., Carla and David Municef of Modesto, Calif., Christy and Randy Adkins of West Hamlin, W.Va., Lisa and Shane Nelson of West Hamlin, W.Va., Anna and Tony DaRosa of Hilmar, Calif., Eric and Laura Weatherholt of Maineville, Ohio, Kim Weatherholt of Ashland, Ky., and Kyle and Myriah Weatherholt of Ashland, Ky.; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her beyond words. Anna was a faithful Baptist. She was retired from Perry-Norvell Shoe factory. The family greatly appreciated all who stopped by to visit, say a prayer, help with her care or bring food. The family would also like to thank Missy Petitt, the staff of Cabell Home Health and Hospice of Huntington who cared for her with love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

