ANNA KATHRYN GRASS, 96, of Ona, W.Va., passed away June 6, 2021. She was born May 3, 1925, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Irene Clark Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sebert Elihue Grass; daughter, Patricia Ann Grass; and grandsons, James Grass and Timothy Moody. She is survived by her children, Terry Grass, Sandra Deleon, Janet Chapman, Robert Grass, Charles Grass and Barbara Crabtree; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

