ANNA LUE WOODALL, 80, of Milton, widow of Seymour Woodall Jr., went home to be with the Lord January 6, 2022, after serving the Lord at Portersville Baptist Church for many years. She was born November 5, 1941, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Hallie Homer and Freddie Mae Dillon Dailey. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence and Lillian Dailey and Jimmy Dailey; and sister, Helen and Donald Barnette. She is survived by her sister, Hazel and John Sang; brothers, Bobby and Charlotte Dailey, Victor and Betty Dailey and Vermal and Patricia Dailey; too many nieces and nephews to name; and special thanks to Gloria Wyatt, her caregiver, and Paramount Senior Living for all of their care and kindness. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by her brother, Victor Dailey. Burial will be in Portersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

