On December 28, 2020, our sweet mom, ANNA MAE FIELDS, 81, of Milton, W.Va., could once again think clearly, smiling at our dad, Donald Fields, catching up with her parents, Elden and Goldie Carpenter, and her beloved sister and her husband, Edna “Bertie” and Danny Mays. We will forever miss and love her, but we know she is happy once again. She was retired from Cabell County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide. She was the loving and devoted mother of two children, Lisa and Lyle Provost and Randy and Yvonne Fields. She also leaves behind her grandson, whom she adored, Ethan Fields, her sister and her husband, Erma Jean and Eugene Meadows, and a host of nieces and nephews. We would like to give a special thank you to nephew Ron Mayes and to the staff at Grayson’s Caring Hands for all the care, love and kindness you’ve shown. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing. As a family, we are overwhelmed and lifted up by the outpouring of prayers, support and love shown by so many. God bless each of you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

