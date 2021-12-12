ANNA MARY WOOD, 88, of Barboursville, passed away December 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will take place at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born March 7, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter and Susan Rose Lawhon. She was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Alan and Cameron Tracy Wood, and one granddaughter, Laura Wood. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn Denise and Roger Brooks of South Point, Ohio; two sons and daughter-in-law, Craig Kendall and Jennifer Wood of Huntington and Kelly and Daina Wood of Ashland, Ky.; six grandchildren, Taylor Heath, Craig Madison Wood, Douglas Wood, Anthony M. Wood, Kristen Brooks and Amanda B. Carinelli; and seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wood, Kaeden Wood, Kenzie Wood, Edward Wood, Emma Rose Johnson, Anakin Wood and Josephine Wood. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you