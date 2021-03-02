ANNA MAUDE JONES BRYANT, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born June 16, 1925, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Jones and Lelia Elizabeth Smith Jones. She was retired from Kerr Glass after several years of service. After retirement her time was spent doing genealogy, which she loved. She has several binders full of her and her husband’s family history. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Bryant; her brother, Tommy Jones; her sisters, Virginia Jones Meadows and Mary Jones Lemley; and a nephew, L.M. “Cork” Meadows. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Jones; two nephews, Jonathan “Rocky” Rougeau, who was her caregiver, and Tom Meadows; and two nieces, Sheila Wisinsky and Donna Johnson. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
