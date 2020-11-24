On November 22, 2020, ANNA MAY BISSETT, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a short illness. She was born May 2, 1926, to Anna and Daniel Leary in Bayonne, New Jersey. In addition to her parents, Anna May was preceded in death by her husband of more than sixty-seven (67) years, William F. “Bill” Bissett, whom she always referred to as “the love of my life” or simply by the acronym L.O.M.L. Anna May is survived by her three children, Susan Thompson (Chick) of Fort Gay, W.Va., Cindy Price (Eric) of Charleston, W.Va., and Bill Bissett (Lara) of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Erica Johnson (Dusty) of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Anna Price Johnson (Greg) of Barboursville, W.Va., Wesley Price of Charleston, W.Va., and Molly and Maggie Bissett; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Stella May and Caroline Johnson. Anna May was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Grammy. Anna May and Bill moved more than 17 times during Bill’s career. After retirement, they enjoyed many more years traveling, visiting family and friends and spending time together. Calling herself the card lady of the world, Anna May never forgot a birthday or holiday. She was an avid exerciser and bargain hunter. Most of all, she was a woman of great faith and a beacon of kindness, joyfully putting others before herself. She served as a wonderful example to her family, who will miss her dearly. Her family takes great comfort knowing that she has fulfilled her promise to become a “star in the heavens.” A private family service will be arranged by Wallace Funeral Home and officiated by Father Dean Borgmeyer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her beloved Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Avenue, Huntington, WV 25705. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

