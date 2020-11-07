Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNE R. CUMMINGS, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born January 10, 1930, in Hubbell, W.Va., a daughter of the late Basil D. and Sarah Midkiff Roy. She was a retired schoolteacher. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Cummings. She is survived by her son, Ebb Joseph Cummings; three grandchildren, Cooper Cummings, Cyrus Cummings and Eden Cummings; nieces and nephews; and beloved family. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. David Burch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Joan C. Edwards Cancer Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

