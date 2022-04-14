ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL, 53, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed from this life on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was a son of the late Opie Mitchell and Bernice Mitchell of Huntington, W.Va. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 33 years. He is survived by his loving and supportive family and wife, Candace; sons, Shad and Tyler, and daughter, Katie. He is the son-in-law of Paula Bledsoe and the late Mark Bledsoe and brother-in-law of Mark Allen Bledsoe II. He leaves behind numerous family and friends, especially Carma Lee Pinson of Huntington, W.Va. He wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, support and encouragement over the past seven years. He also wants to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff that aided in his care at HIMG and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be provided by Ron Holcomb, who was a Christian mentor to Anthony for numerous years, at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Committal will follow in Balls Gap Cemetery with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Pratt, Forrest Marshall, Teddy Hale, Tom Martin, Jr. Crum, Chip Evans, Trace Ison and John Ellis. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

