ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL, 53, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed from this life on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was a son of the late Opie Mitchell and Bernice Mitchell of Huntington, W.Va. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 33 years. He is survived by his loving and supportive family and wife, Candace; sons, Shad and Tyler, and daughter, Katie. He is the son-in-law of Paula Bledsoe and the late Mark Bledsoe and brother-in-law of Mark Allen Bledsoe II. He leaves behind numerous family and friends, especially Carma Lee Pinson of Huntington, W.Va. He wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, support and encouragement over the past seven years. He also wants to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff that aided in his care at HIMG and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be provided by Ron Holcomb, who was a Christian mentor to Anthony for numerous years, at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Committal will follow in Balls Gap Cemetery with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Pratt, Forrest Marshall, Teddy Hale, Tom Martin, Jr. Crum, Chip Evans, Trace Ison and John Ellis. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Brownfields being repurposed for new use
- NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL "NATE" "TATE"
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- Marshall celebrates return of annual alumni banquet
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
Collections
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 9th
- Photos: Egg Hunt at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt