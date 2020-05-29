Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANTHONY JARED KESSICK, 34, of Huntington, passed away May 25, 2020. He was born January 21, 1986, in Huntington, a son of Dreama Byrd Kessick of Huntington and the late Herbert Pelfrey. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Byrd; and his sister, Amanda Kessick. He is survived by one daughter, Emily Quintanilla, and one son, Isaiah Kessick Jones; three sisters, Shauna Kessick, Tia Byrd and Lakasha Kessick; girlfriend, Candace Lyons; and beloved pet, Te’ Amo. There will be no services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

