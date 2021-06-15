ARBIE LEE JEFFERY, 84, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Four Mile Church of Christ, Branchland, by Minister Jason McComas. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery. He was born January 22, 1937, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Elbert and Ida Mae Clay Jeffery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Allie Watts Jeffery; three brothers, Herman, Kenneth and Charlie Sanders; one sister, Mary Ellen Napier. He is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law, Arbie Jeffery Jr. of Branchland, Larry and Tonya Jeffery of Branchland, Jason and Jessica Jeffery of Branchland, Ralph and Betty Watts of Harts, W.Va., and Joe and Billie Jo Watts of Roanoke, Va.; one sister, Emma Jean Adkins of Barboursville; and brother, MacArthur Jeffery of Barboursville; seven grandchildren, Jackson Jeffery, Kortnee Jeffery, Olivia Jeffery, Jayden Jeffery, Josie Jeffery, Amy Watts and Shane Watts; three great-grandchildren, Remington Jeffery, Maci and Rhett Watts. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Four Mile Church of Christ, Branchland. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

