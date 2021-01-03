ARICIA LORRAINE BLAKE, 65, of Ona, passed away December 29, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born April 16, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of Patricia Ann Boyer Stilwell of Barboursville and the late Ted Thayer Pyles. She was a member of Z Warner Church. She is also survived by her husband of 46 years, Blufford Blake; three children and their spouses, Tobin and Angela Blake, Terrie Ann Blake, Randall and Heather Blake; two sisters and brother-in-law, Teresa and Allen Unruh, and Angela Dawn Morrison; stepfather, Gerald Stilwell; grandchildren, Hannah and Roman Blake, Ruby Rose, Gabriel, Sophie and Evelynn Blake, Korah Cain and Leia Lawhon. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Harris. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

