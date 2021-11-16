ARIEL JOANA MARIE SMITH, 28, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away November 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Cliff Ellis. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born May 2, 1993, in Huntington, a daughter of Freddie and Kathy Adkins Lane of Barboursville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Marla Adkins. She is also survived by her husband, Rodney Smith; sons, Adler Joel Smith and Rodney Smith Jr.; daughter, Chloe Smith; sister, Kira Lane; brother, Freddie Lane; paternal grandparents, Freddie Lane and Judy Lane, all of Barboursville; maternal grandparents, David and Shari Adkins of Ona; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Adkins of West Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you