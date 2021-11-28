ARTHUR KIRT GOTHARD, 82, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. He was born July 31, 1939, in Barboursville, a son of the late Oakley and Anna Mitchell Gothard. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and owner of Barboursville Appliance Service for many years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Gothard, Russell Gothard, Eleanor Kidd, Emerson Gothard, Jefferson Gothard and Kathleen Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Julia Hainor Gothard, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Back Pack Ministry, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you