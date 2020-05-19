Essential reporting in volatile times.

AUBURN NEIL LUSK, 80, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Private family services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born November 18, 1939, in Fanrock, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond Neil and Helen Altizer Lusk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by one son, Cody Lusk, and one sister, Sue Berkhead. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sheila Harper Lusk; one daughter, Christi Lusk of Huntington; one son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Janet Lusk of Ona; one sister, Betty Short of Chesapeake, Va.; one brother, Wendell Lusk of Wellston, Ohio; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

