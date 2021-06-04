AUSTIN JEFFERY “JEFF” SHOEMAKER, 55, of Milton, W.Va., passed into Heaven Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 24, 1965, to the late Granville “Pete” and Opal Shoemaker. Also preceding his death was his two sisters, Gloria Smith and Shirley Mayes. Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Shoemaker; three cherished children, Austin Michael Shoemaker, Kristina (Jo) Simpson and Joshua Mullins; two cherished grandchildren, Israel and Joel Simpson; two sisters, Pamela Adkins, Phyllis Haithcock; two brothers, Richard and Dexter Shoemaker; and so many more beloved family members and friends. His greatest accomplishment was praising God and loving his family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, 402 Buffington St., Huntington, WV 25702 (Guyandotte), by Pastor Delbert Dixon. Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you