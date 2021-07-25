BARBARA ANN MORRISON MCNAB passed peacefully on July 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Calvin McNab Jr.; her father, James Dallas Morrison; and her mother, Countess White Morrison. She is survived by her son, Dallas (Heather) McNab of Hurricane, W.Va., and her granddaughter, Alaina Katharine McNab of Savannah, Ga. She was born in Logan, W.Va., on December 1, 1928, and attended Logan High School, Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tenn., and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from West Virginia University. After graduation, she moved to Tampa, Fla., where she met her husband, Calvin. They returned to West Virginia in 1962, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Public Service Company until she retired in 1999. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with entombment to follow at 2 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to ECCHO, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you