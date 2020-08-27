BARBARA JANE BOOTH BROWN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, and formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., and Ashland, Ky., died Aug. 25, 2020. Jane was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Bluefield, W.Va., daughter of Arthur Gerald Booth and Frances Roberta Vaughan. She was granddaughter of Arthur Grant Booth and Carrie Belle Nuckols, and Albert Theodore “A.T.” Vaughan and Tennessee Stepp. Jane’s fifth great-grandfather was Moses Stepp, a Revolutionary War soldier and Eastern Kentucky frontiersman. Jane was preceded in death in 2011 by her husband, Frank S. Brown of Ashland, whom she married Dec. 24, 1954. She is survived by their son, Frank Jr. and wife Buena of St. George Island, Fla.; daughter, Sally Fairchild and husband Greg of South Point, Ohio; daughter, Suzanne Winters and husband Terry of Huntington; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Shrader of West Chester, Ohio. Jane’s sister Jerry Sue Taylor died in 2018. Jane was a graduate of Huntington East High. Her first jobs were at the Orpheum Theater and Myers Foundry. She worked for Island Creek Coal and State Electric Supply, and served 20 years at Marshall University, where she retired as an accounting manager in 1995. Jane was a wonderful wife, mom and granny who forever will be loved and remembered for her beauty, modesty and wit. She was a fan of chocolate, actor Tom Hanks, Las Vegas, big band leader Xavier Cugat, and stories relating to the Titanic. Burial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Jane’s family are especially appreciative for the care, support and skill of the staffs of The Wyngate at Rivers Edge Senior Living Community and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests support be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
