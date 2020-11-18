BARRETT THOMAS “BARRY” BOLEN, 37, of Huntington, passed away November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Charlotte Jenkins. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery. He was born November 3, 1983, in Huntington, a son of Mary Bolen Hicks of Huntington and the late Stephen J. Hicks. He is also survived by his children, Katlin and Joseph Bolen and their mother, Crystal, and Brooklyn and Bradley Bolen and their mother, Amy Spry; sisters, Tamra and Erica Davis of Huntington; and a special friend, Brad Pemberton, who was like a son. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

