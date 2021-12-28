BEATRICE ADKINS WOOTEN, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went to sleep in the Lord, December 25, 2021. She was born February 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Verlin and Rita Adkins. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Gladys Wooten; one son, Al Wooten; and one sister, Wanda Dean. Survivors include sons, Freddie Wooten of Huntington and Danny (Jeanie) Wooten of Piketon, Ohio; brother, Clarence Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio; two sisters, Emmagene Greathouse and Phyllis and Leon Harless of Huntington; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Happy Hollow Church of Christ, being born again by Baptism April 3, 1948, at the Wolfpen Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elders Emual Adkins and Daniel Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Adkins Family Cemetery, Green Valley Road, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
