BELINDA CAROL JENKINS, 66, of Milton, passed away December 13, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 13, 1954, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of Charlotte Leona Reynolds Perry of Milton and the late Donald Edward Perry. She was a retired beautician with 45 years of service. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Darwin and Mitzi Jenkins, Jilda and Jamie Holton and Danessa Jenkins; three siblings, Barbara Bond, Blane and Carolyn Perry, and Anita and Bill Blake; grandchildren, Emma Jenkins, Ben and Sarah Holton and Haylee Boling. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

