BEN MAYNARD, 93, of Barboursville, passed away January 14, 2022. He was born August 27, 1928, in Barnabus, W.Va., a son of the late Ben Maynard Sr. and Callie Lewis Maynard. He was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, a retired employee of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, and he was a mason and a member of UMWA. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years, Mildred Hannah Maynard; two loving nieces, Carolyn Hannah Mullins and Susan Kazee Brown; two special great- great-nephews, David and Matthew Brown; and several other nieces and nephews; loving caregiver, Tina Cornwell and her son Shawn Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 346, Barboursville, WV 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you