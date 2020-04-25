BERTA ESTHER HANSEN-GILPIN, 82, of Ashland, Ky., passed away April 24, 2020. She was born January 23, 1938, in Miami, Fla., a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Dennis. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Hansen. She is survived by her second husband, Eugene Gilpin; two daughters, Penny and John Dean of Verbena, Ala., and Kim and Joe Hinchman of Barboursville; one son, Patrick and Misty Hansen of Ashland, Ky.; two stepdaughters, LaDonna Cutlip of Milton and Robin Gilpin-Riffe of Ashland, Ky.; 13 grandchildren, Patricia, Trent (Brandi), Bethany, Bryan, J.D., Tori, Jenna, Tesla, Misti, Luke, Les, Dennis (Sandra) and William; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Hospice, Ashland. Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

