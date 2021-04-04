BESSIE CHRISTINE COUNTS, 76, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Bessie was born at home in Milton to Albert Earl and Alma Love Chapman on December 9, 1944, the youngest of three children. She went to School in Milton. Bessie married Donald Ray Counts Sr. on January 10, 1964, in Milton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for 53 years. Bessie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Ray Counts Sr.; her parents; and older sister, Ola (Chapman) Holley. Bessie is survived by two children, son, Donald Ray (Tammie) Counts Jr., and daughter, Kristy Counts; brother, Donald Earl Chapman; only granddaughter, Marissa (Dylan) Hayslette; and special dear friend, Norma Raines. The family of Bessie wishes to extend thanks to St. Mary’s Hospital nurses, doctors and members of Wallace Funeral Home. A special thank you to all the kind and thoughtful neighbors on John’s Creek over the years. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum by Pastor Doug Bragg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
