BETTY ANN COLLINS, 91, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born May 1, 1929, in Cabell County, the daughter of the late Lula and Freeman Dirton. She graduated from Barboursville High School and worked as a pathology laboratory technician at St. Mary’s Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Orange Memorial Hospital in Orlando, Fla. Mrs. Collins was an active member of the Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, where she once served as church treasurer. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Collins; sister, Wilma Warden; brother, Thomas Dirton; and two stepsons, Joseph Collins and Samuel “Sam” Collins. She is survived by her stepson, Clyde C. Collins Jr.; and her special nieces, Susan Wells of Dublin, Ohio, and Sandra Woodward of Crownsville, Md.; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Fifth Avenue, Guyandotte, WV 25702.

