BETTY BLEDSOE, 84, of Warner Robins, Ga., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Entombment will be private. She was born June 4, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Okey Perry and Rena Morrison Perry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tuey Bledsoe, and several sisters and brothers. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Greg Clay of Warner Robins, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Melissa Bledsoe, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; sisters, Elsie Bias and Patricia Ghearing; brothers, Marvin and Dennis Perry; grandchildren, Kristen Clay, Bradley Clay, David Bledsoe; and four great-grandchildren, Wil, Elliott, Phoebe and Phoenix. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

