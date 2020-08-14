BETTY JANE WILSON FORD, 92, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Wilson officiating. Viewing will be one hour (1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. She was born October 31, 1927, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Jay and Bertha Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell “Doug” Ford, three sons, Larry, Danny and David Ford, a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Ford, whom was like a daughter, great-grandson, Christopher Gage Carter, three brothers, James, Fred and Don Wilson, and two sisters, Nora Marie Grimes and Julia Baumgardner. She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Kay Ford, whom was like a daughter and helped with her needs, and Ann Ford, who kept in touch often; seven grandchildren, Sherry Ford Wendell, Michelle (Ron) Smith, Eric (Lora) Ford, who made sure she was taken care of on many levels, Tina (Herb) Holstein, Heather Ford, Farrah (Becka) VanMatre, Chris (Melissa) Ford; one sister, Harvalee Elkins; one brother, Gary Wilson; several great-grandchildren who knew her as “Granny Great” and whom she loved dearly; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Genesis Putnam Center for their care and compassion and her “special” nurse and best buddy, Raylena. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
