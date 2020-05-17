BETTY JEAN CARTER, 92, of Milton, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1927, in Ona, a daughter of the late Ernest and Flossie Markin Mohr. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lenlie Carter, and all of her siblings, Frances Weatherholt, Colleen McCallister, Lorene Weatherholt, Fay Spencer, Fred Mohr, Paul Mohr. She is survived by her two daughters, Marcia Toppe (Allen) and Victoria Dailey (Keith); three sons, Donald Carter (Joanne), Stephen Carter (Sherry) and Chris Carter (Annett); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lois Mohr; and a host of nieces and nephews. Private services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Joe Hutchinson. Burial will be at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
