BETTY L. KARNES EDMONDS, of Milton, widow of Kelson “Pete” Edmonds, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born on November 11, 1928. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, oldest son Ron Capron and wife Deb, whom Betty referred to as her “secretary,” middle son Greg Capron and wife Lynette, and youngest son Mark Capron and wife Ella Mae. She is also survived by two stepdaughters whom she loved very much, June Ross (Roger) and Theresa Kline (David). She is also survived by several grandchildren, Micki Flowers, Chris Capron, Brandon Kline, Tayler Kline and her fiance Aaron Williams, Roger “Roddy” Ross and Joylyn Ross Lowe. At her request, a graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Bias Chapel Cemetery in Milton by Cricket Robinson. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

