BETTY L. McCALLISTER, 91, of Milton, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born November 17, 1928, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Cyrus. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Arndt. She is survived by her ex-husband, Paul M. McCallister; one sister, Ernestine Barnett; and one brother, Ernest Ray Cyrus. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

