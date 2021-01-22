BETTY LOU CLAY, 83, of Barboursville, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Rick Glass. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born on Dec. 25, 1937, the daughter of her late mother, Lucille King Hicks Bowen, and her husband, Clifford Bowen, and her late father, Dallas Hicks. Betty worked her entire life, beginning at Corbins; she then spent nearly 40 years working side-by-side with her husband in his contracting business, and operating a day care center. She was a faithful member of Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church and a very spiritual lady who lived her faith daily. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years and the love of her life, Lowell Landon Clay; two brothers, Paul Hicks and David Hicks; and one sister, Mildred Jenkins. She is survived by a son, Lowell “Lanny” Clay II and his wife Terri, two daughters, Justine E. Sperry and her husband Chris and Gloria A. Shrewsberry and her husband Larry, all of Barboursville; siblings, Sharon Edmunds of Barboursville, Mary Roach of Lesage, Michael Hicks of Lesage, Ruth Jefferson of Barboursville, Sandy Dawson of Cross Lanes and Melita Johnson of Barboursville; eight grandchildren who lovingly called her “Mawmaw,” Daniel Nida and his wife Summer of Barboursville, Natalie Chapman and her husband Nick of Barboursville, James Perry III and his wife Amber of Scott Depot, Stephanie Smith and her husband Skyler of Barboursville, Jarrod Clay of Barboursville, Adin and Adikus Sperry, and Darian and husband Tom Nay; 10 great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life, Landon Nida, Reagan, Noah and Reese Chapman, Cruze, Peyton and Savannah Smith, Cohen and Bennett Perry, and Ridge Nay. She is also survived by a special friend and helper, Larry Long of Glenwood, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Pallbearers will be Daniel and Landon Nida, James D. Perry III, Skyler Smith, Jarrod Clay and Jack Mannon. The family requests that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed, including required masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
