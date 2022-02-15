BETTY LOU GROSE SETLIFF, 87, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away February 14, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 14, 1934, in Ona, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry Randolph Grose and Ruby Pearl Scarberry Grose. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved to cook and read. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Setliff; son, Randy Setliff; granddaughter, Valerie Setliff; and great-granddaughter, Faith Ashworth; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by four children, Claude Setliff (Debbie), Loretta Ashworth (Sherman), Billy Setliff and Barbara Smith (Skip); two sisters; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Barkers Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

