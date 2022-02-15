BETTY LOU GROSE SETLIFF, 87, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away February 14, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 14, 1934, in Ona, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry Randolph Grose and Ruby Pearl Scarberry Grose. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved to cook and read. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Setliff; son, Randy Setliff; granddaughter, Valerie Setliff; and great-granddaughter, Faith Ashworth; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by four children, Claude Setliff (Debbie), Loretta Ashworth (Sherman), Billy Setliff and Barbara Smith (Skip); two sisters; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Barkers Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- Wayne County lifts school mask mandate
- Cabell County Schools investigating religious event at HHS
- BUSINESS BEAT: New store coming to Huntington Mall
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Marshall Day at the Capitol
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball