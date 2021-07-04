BETTY LOU HIGHTOWER CARROLL, 89, of Salt Rock, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born May 29, 1932, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Lee and Annie Opal Kuhn Hightower. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Edward Carroll; four brothers, George E. Hightower, Billy Lee Hightower, Lawrence “Tom” Hightower, Bernard “Botchie” Hightower; and one sister, Linda Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Judy L. Carroll Tracy and her husband Timothy of South Point, Ohio; one son, Terry A. Carroll; two brothers, Hughie Hightower (Stella) of Pecks Mill and Charles Hightower (Joyce) of Salt Rock; two sisters, Rebecca Hightower and Nora Hightower Childers, both of Salt Rock; three grandchildren, Susanna Bailey Steele, Kelly Bailey Wilburn and Joseph Bailey II; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, some of them she helped raise. She had a loving and giving heart and will be forever missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
